Watch: Harsh Goenka wants to be an IPL player, displays batting skills

Before his IPL pitch, Harsha Goenka had shared his takeaways from the high-powered ICC T20 World Cup. He shared five “management lessons” from the tournament.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Harsh Goenka shared a video of him playing cricket on his birthday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @hvgoenka)

Harsh Goenka shared a video of him playing cricket on his birthday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @hvgoenka)


Industrialist Harsh Goenka loves cricket. We know that, going by his regular commentary and insights into matches. Now, the he has expressed his wish to try his hand in the game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by showcasing his batting skills.

“Practicing seriously for the IPL season. Hoping some team has the good sense to pick me,” the chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted on Friday, the day he turned 64.

The six-second video shows him batting in a leisurely game in a hill station. Harsh Goenka, wearing a tshirt and a pair of shorts, apparently hit a six. Several young boys too are seen in the lawns.

“Did that go for a six, sir?” a Twitter user asked him. Goenka replied with a “yea”.'

Last month, Goenka shared his takeaways from the high-powered ICC T20 World Cup. He shared five “management lessons” from the tournament.

The first lesson was from India. ”On off days, the best can also lose – India,” he had listed.

The 2022 edition of IPL, the world's richest cricket tournament, will have two new teams from Ahmedabad and Lucknow, bringing the total to 10 for the lucrative T20 tournament that attracts global stars to India.

While the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL seasons, bid Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow team, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt Ltd) bid Rs. 5,625 crore to set up a team in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera. It is the world’s biggest cricket stadium.
Tags: #cricket #Harsh Goenka #IPL
first published: Dec 12, 2021 11:36 am

