Harsh Goenka's 5 management lessons from T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup: Harsh Goenka's first lesson is from India. ”On off days, the best can also lose – India,” he said.

Shylaja Varma
November 16, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Harsha Goenka listed 5 management lessons from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Harsha Goenka listed 5 management lessons from the ICC T20 World Cup.


Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Enterprises, analysed the ICC T20 World Cup which concluded in Dubai on Sunday, and shared his takeaways from the high-powered tournament.
He shared five “management lessons” from the T20 World Cup.

The first lesson is from India. ”On off days, the best can also lose – India,” he listed.

In the highly-charged India-Pakistan match, Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.
Goenka’s second management lesson was from New Zealand. “A great team doesn’t need stars-New Zealand,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Kane Williamson's men were thrashed by eight wickets. Australia were crowned the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup champions after beating New Zealand.

“Class ultimately shows -David Warner,” Harsh Goenka said in this third point, referring to the Australian cricketer who was named man of the series. He finished with 289 runs and a stand out star in Australia's maiden title victory.

Goenka’s last two lessons were drawn from Pakistan and its player Hassan Ali.

“To win, you need to peak at the right time – Pakistan,” he said.

“One tiny mistake can cost you victory-Hassan Ali," Goenka added.

 

Hasan Ali was trolled on social media for dropping a catch off Australia’s Matthew Wade in a key moment in the match. He was blamed by a section of people for the spilled chance for their World Cup miss after coming into the semi-final unbeaten.The next Twenty20 World Cup final will be held in Melbourne on November 13 next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said today. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Australia in late 2020 but was postponed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tags: #cricket #Harsh Goenka #T20 World Cup
first published: Nov 16, 2021 09:03 am

