Happy to hear SP Balasubrahmanyam has crossed the danger zone: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth on August 17 posted a video to his social media handle, saying he is happy that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has 'crossed the danger zone'. The 71-year-old singer who was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19 is currently being treated for the infection at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.



In the video, Rajinikanth said, "I am happy to hear that he is now out of danger. I pray to god for his speedy recovery.”

Balasubrahmanyam's son and filmmaker SP Charan shared a health update on August 16.

Posting an update on his father's health condition on his Facebook page, he said Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to a sixth floor facility from the third floor Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare. "The pleasant news is...he showed the thumbs up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)...he is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back."

Doctors treating him find it as a very good sign towards getting better, he said.

"There is a lot of effort from the medical team. It will take a long time for recovery. But we are all hopeful. This (recovery) is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week may be. But surely he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible," Charan said, adding he and the doctors were all happy about the improvement.

Charan said that his mother was getting much better and could be discharged from the hospital by August 18 or August 19 and hoped his father too would follow his mother and get back home.

He thanked his father's fans, friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

(With inputs from PTI)