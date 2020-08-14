COVID-19: Hospital puts singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on life support

Suffering from COVID-19, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on life support. He is admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

The hospital said the singer's health deteriorated overnight and the medical team attending him has advised to put him on life support. His condition remains critical.

Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in August and had been hospitalised on August 5 with mild COVID-19 symptoms. Until August 13, his condition was stable. As per the hospital’s bulletin, his oxygen levels were normal.

However, as per the latest bulletin, “there has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam”.

It read: “In a late-night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and is on life support; his condition remains critical.”

The veteran singer is currently under observation and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.

He had earlier released a video from the hospital and said: "In two days, I will be alright. Thank you for your concern. I have come here mostly to take rest so that there won't be any disturbance. Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine."