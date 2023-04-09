Happy Easter 2023: Wishes and messages that can be sent to friends and family

Easter is a day to celebrate and people attend prayer services in a church, decorate and distribute Easter eggs.

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity.

Easter is a day to celebrate and people attend prayer services in a church, decorate and distribute Easter eggs and play Easter games such as egg rolling, egg tapping and egg decorating. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21.

Here are a few wishes and messages that can be shared with friends and family on Easter:

Easter 2023: Wishes





Wish you a Happy Easter! May you have a great time with your family and enjoy a lovely Easter Holiday



This year, I hope the miracle of Easter brightens up your life with joy and happiness!



I wish happiness never leaves your home on this joyous occasion. Happy Easter!



Wish you a wonderful Easter! May you be blessed with prosperity and happiness in this lifetime and beyond.



May God bless you and your family with all the happiness in the world for now and always.



Wish you a blessed Easter, my friend! I wish the light of God shines on you always and his wisdom helps you throughout.

