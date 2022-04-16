English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Hanuman Jayanti 2022: How the festival is celebrated

    Hanuman Janmotsav: Lord Hanuman was a devotee of Lord Rama and one of the key figures in epic text Ramayana.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Hanuman Janmotsav: The festival is being celebrated on April 16 this year.

    Hanuman Janmotsav: The festival is being celebrated on April 16 this year.

    The Hindu community is today celebrating Hanuman Jayanti-- the birth of Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Rama and one of the key figures in epic text Ramayana.

    According to Ramayana, Lord Hanuman was the son of Kesari, a vanara (humanoid ape or monkey), and Anjana, a celestial nymph. It is said that Anjana prayed for 12 years to the deity Rudra to have a child. Her devotion pleased Rudra and he granted her wish.

    In the Hindu religion, Hanuman is regarded as a symbol of strength. He is believed to have been able to move mountains, seize clouds and wield celestial weapons.

    Lord Hanuman’s birth, or Hanuman Janmotsav, is marked with spiritual discourses at temples and the distribution of prasad -- flowers, coconuts, sweets and holy water.

    Devotees pray to Lord Hanuman for blessings and protection. They fast, recite the Hanuman Chalisa and read Ramayana and Mahabharata.

    Close

    Related stories

    They get tilaks of sindoor (vermillion) applied on their foreheads. Legend has it Hanuman once saw Sita apply sindoor on her forehead and asked what its purpose was. Sita told him that her gesture would ensure her husband Lord Rama’s long life. Being an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Hanuman proceeded to apply sindoor all over his body so Lord Rama could be immortal.

    Hanuman statues show him to the right of Lord Rama, kneeling before him with folded hands. In others, he is alone, carrying  weapons such as thunderbolt (vajra) or mace (gada).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #festivals #Hanuman #Lord Rama #Ramayana
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.