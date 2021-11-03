MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Boy, 10, was bullied for Halloween costume. Mother's heartbreaking post overwhelms internet

Evan Struckman, a Missouri resident, was seen in tears, sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car, after he left school

Shylaja Varma
November 03, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Evan Struckman was seen crying in the backseat of his mother's car. (Image credit: Photo posted on Facebook by Jill Stahl Struckman)

Evan Struckman was seen crying in the backseat of his mother's car. (Image credit: Photo posted on Facebook by Jill Stahl Struckman)

A mother in the United States recently shared a heart-breaking photo of her 10-year-old son who was bullied by his schoolmates for his Halloween costume. The woman’s message and photographs have overwhelmed the internet, even as it conveyed how bullying affects children.

Evan Struckman, a Missouri resident, was seen in tears, sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car, after he left school. He had dressed up as Tony Stark, actor Robert Downey Jr’s charcter in films such as “The Avengers” and “Iron Man”.

“Got a call from Evan at school 20 minutes after he left on the bus. Apparently some kids on the bus (who weren’t even wearing costumes) told him he looked stupid. Evan got to school and immediately went to the bathroom and washed his face,” Jill Stahl Struckman wrote on Facebook.

“When he called he was crying and soooo hurt that. He didn’t even want to stay for his party. Here’s what my little Tony Stark looks like now. We both have swollen eyes from crying and are on our way to try to find ice cream.”

In her poignant note, the mother said children need to understand that words can hurt.

In a separate post, the woman said the boy returned to school in his Tony Stark costume after sharing his feelings with his mother.

“After going to Starbucks and talking through his feelings, Evan decided he didn’t want to miss his school party. So we went home redid his awesome makeup and matched right back into school,” Struckman wrote.

The little boy was back in his Tony Stark avatar, in a white shirt, black vest, a goatee, sunglasses et al.

His mother’s post on the boy being bullied has seen an overwhelming response, with over 1,200 comments and 2.72 lakh shares.

“So sorry you experienced so much hate Evan. I think you are the coolest kid to walk this earth. Don’t ever change,” a woman commented. Hundreds of others appreciated the boy’s costume, highlighting how adorable he looked.
