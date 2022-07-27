Google rejected this man 39 times. He got the job in his 40th attempt

A man who was rejected 39 times by his “dream company” Google is now celebrating after getting in at his 40th attempt.

Tyler Cohen admits he toed the line between perseverance and insanity when he kept applying at Google despite facing multiple rejections. He shared a screenshot of his communication history with the tech giant on LinkedIn, which shows emails dating back to 2019.

“There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have,” wrote San Francisco-based Cohen, who will presumably resign from his role as Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash to join Google.

“39 rejections, 1 acceptance,” he added, along with the hashtags #google #acceptedoffer #application and #noogler, which is the term used at Google for new hires.

Cohen’s account has gone viral with over 36,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. The post reached Google itself, and the company commented from its official LinkedIn account welcoming Cohen to the team.

“What a journey it's been, Tyler! It was definitely time,” wrote Google.

Meanwhile, most LinkedIn users congratulated the newly-hired ‘noogler’, but some wondered if his recruitment after 39 attempts said more about Google’s hiring practices than Cohen’s skills.

“You applied on May 3rd and got rejected, then applied again on May 6th and got the job. We can only assume that the two applications were for very different roles, otherwise it would mean that Google hiring process is completely random,” one user pointed out, adding that it meant little that Cohen was hired by Google if he kept applying for any and every position.

Cohen countered his argument while admitting he made some valid points. “While Google is certainly my dream company, the role I'll be joining is a perfect fit, and I wouldn't pick a single other role at the company over this one,” he responded.