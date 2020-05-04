App
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a, with 6GB of RAM, listed on Geekbench

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch on May 22.

Carlsen Martin

In 2019, Google introduced the Pixel 3a series, which brought the familiar stock software and flagship camera experience at a more affordable price. Now, the software giant is gearing up to launch the successor to the Pixel 3a.

While specifications of the Google Pixel 4a are relatively unknown, leaks and rumours have provided a detailed description of the upcoming budget Pixel phones. The phone has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, hinting that the Pixel 4a series might not be far from an official launch.

The listing does not provide any information that we did not already know but mentions 6GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. The listing with model number “Google Sunfish” runs on Android 10. The phone managed a single-core score of 2,529 and a multi-core score of 6,366 points with a 1.80 GHz base frequency.

Close

Previous leaks have suggested that the Google Pixel 4a will run on a Snapdragon 730 SoC with the Adreno 618 GPU, which will be a big upgrade from the Snapdragon 670 chipset on the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 4a is also expected to sport a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4a could also get a single 12.2-megapixel primary shooter as opposed to the two rear cameras on the Pixel 4.

related news

The Pixel 4a’s battery is likely to fall closer to the 3,000 mAh mark, which may raise questions about the phone’s battery life. We expect the Google Pixel 4a to be priced just under the 40K smartphone mark in India, considering the price cut for the Pixel 3a and the Appel iPhone SE 2020’s Rs 42,500 price tag. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch on May 22.


First Published on May 4, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

