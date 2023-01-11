Golden Globes 2023: This movie pipped ‘RRR’ and others in Best Non-English Film category

Golden Globes 2023: The Globes traditionally play a key role in kick-starting the movie awards season.

RRR has created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe award. The song Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj, which featured in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, won in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu edged out other nominees like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift to win a Golden Globe honour.

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, where it lost to Argentina, 1985.

Argentina, 1985, directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real life and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The film is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their legal team, which dared to prosecute Argentina's bloodiest military dictatorship in the face of constant threats.

The Argentine historical drama has been praised for its “phenomenal performances and generous moments of comedic relief.” On review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 98% approval rating, with the critics’ consensus describing it as a “courtroom drama that shines a light on historically somber times with refreshing levity.”

Argentina, 1985 stars Ricardo Darín, Julio Strassera and Peter Lanzani in key roles.

Other nominees in the Best Non-English Language Film category included the Korean romantic mystery film Decision to Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

