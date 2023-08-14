Gadar 2 continues successful run at box office after entering Rs 100 crore club

"Gadar 2" released on August 11 and has become a blockbuster after the opening weekend.

The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer "Gadar 2"- a sequel to the actor's "Gadar- Ek Prem Katha" released in 2001- continues its successful run at the box office, three days after its release.

A Hindustan Times report said that the Anil Sharma directorial collected Rs 52 crore on Sunday, which increased the overall collections to Rs 135.18 crore. On the opening two days, the movie had collected Rs 40.1 crore and Rs 43.08 crore, respectively.

Deol and Patel reprised their respective roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena in "Gadar 2" and the movie revolves around Singh's journey to Pakistan to help rescue his son from the army.

The public reaction to the movie has been positive right across India. In Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, hundreds came to a movie theatre on their tractors.



In Rajasthan: people flocking to see #Gadar2 on Tractors. No prizes for guessing why I’m VERY pleased to see this… pic.twitter.com/RqyGX94Lu8

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 13, 2023



How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with #RockyaurRani, and now #Gadar2, #OMG2 and #Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/GCqCuHfA7R

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 13, 2023



Friends love you all for making Gadar 2 a big success.Togetherness a great blessing pic.twitter.com/ftvGI5OWGO — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2023

Leading Bollywood actors reacted to the movie's success and congratulated the makers for the box office collections.Deol's father Dharmendra thanked the public for making the movie a success."Gadar- Ek Prem Katha" became a blockbuster at the box office, collecting Rs 133 crores at the box office.

