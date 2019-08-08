App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:44 PM IST

From business notebooks to gaming laptops: Amazon Freedom Sale has something for everyone

From Asus to HP, there's a laptop for everyone.

Carlsen Martin

The Amazon Freedom Sale is well underway, and once again the prices on laptops are being hacked and slashed. Whether you need a notebook for work and casual gaming, business, work on-the-go, E-sports gaming or entertainment, Amazon’s got something for everyone. We’ve scanned through the list for bargain buys and here are some of the best value for money notebooks during the ongoing sale.

The Asus VivoBook X507UA is an excellent sub 40K laptop for everyday use. It packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1 TB HDD. The VivoBook is ideal for multitasking between MS Office and web browsing. The 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for consuming entertainment.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT has fallen under the 60K mark, which makes it a great buy. If you need a laptop for a desk job, the FX505DT is perfect for you. The AMD Ryzen 5-3550H CPU coupled with Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics, make this device excellent for the casual gamer who prefer hitting some E-sports titles every now and then. The added performance will also ensure working on this laptop is a non-issue. And, let’s not forget the 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a120Hz refresh rate.

The HP Envy is an excellent business laptop. The Envy packs a 13.3-inch FHD screen in a thin and lightweight chassis. The power-efficient 8th Core i5 processor on the Envy will get you up to ten hours of battery life on one full charge. This sleek notebook also gets 8GB of RAM coupled with a 256GB SSD.

Hardcore gamers will definitely love the price-to-performance proposition the GL63 offers. MSI packs a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU in the GL63. This mobile gaming machine is a perfect solution for on-the-go E-sports gamers. It is also the only laptop under a 100K with a GTX 1660Ti GPU.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering a 10-percent instant discount on SBI cards.

tags #Amazon #Amazon Freedom Sale #Asus #Technology

