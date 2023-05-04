'Please remove your bank..': Food Panda cuts Rs 11,000 from user's account

The Twitter thread generated numerous responses from several users, some of whom criticised the food delivery app. (Representational Photo)

The advent and growth in apps for different purposes has eased the life of different consumers worldwide. However, the use of apps has also increased the number of online scam cases, the latest of which was reported by a user on Twitter.

The user took to the social media platforms to share details about a friend losing the money and in a thread, shared screenshots of the transactions.

"Attention: pls remove ur bank accounts from foodpanda. Yesterday, my friend received three notifications of a collective Rs. 11,000 being deducted from her bank account by @foodpanda_pk. three different transactions over the course of five minutes. Foodpanda, as always is (1)," the user wrote on Twitter.

"not taking responsibility and telling her to contact the bank. she had three accounts connected out of which 2 had insufficient balance. both were also tried and then the third was used. when she tried removing bank details, she was logged out and her credentials were changed (2)," the user added.



The thread generated numerous responses from several users, some of whom criticised the food delivery app.

"They’re shameless at this point! Didn’t deliver my order and deducted the amount. I talked to 5-7 agents or more and they all sent template messages and never solved the issue. Used twitter to highlight this and all and after 3 days, they finally refunded after saying no thrice," a user wrote.

"Has happened with me once. Rs 10000 got deducted from my card because my card was added at @foodpanda_pk. Never got it back," another user wrote.

