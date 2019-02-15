Flipkart's TV Days sale: 5 best value for money deals

There's no better time to be looking out for a new TV as Flipkart is hosting a four-day sale on Smart TVs, 4K TVs and FHD TVs. Titled, Flipkart TV Days, the sale will conclude on February 17. Ín case you were planning on buying a new TV, be it HD-ready or OLED, here are five deals that could meet your needs.

Mi UHD LED Smart TV 4X Pro (55-inch)

An amazing value for money proposition at Rs 49,999, the Mi 4K LED TV gets a Rs 10,000 price cut on Flipkart. The 4K Ultra HD screen features HDR 10 picture quality with sharp detail and minimal noise. This Android TV features a built-in Chromecast with 700,000+ hours of content from 14 partners.

iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android HD Ready LED Smart TV (32-inch)

Priced at just Rs 12,449, this voice-enabled TV comes with Android 8.0 and Google Assistant. The integrated Google App Store provides access to apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hotstar. The A+ Grade HD Ready panel features Micro Dimming that analyses the TV's content in 512 separate zones, then adjusts the brightness individually along with support for next-level HDR content.

LG Ultra HD 4K Smart TV with ThinQ AI (55-inch)

Priced at Rs 66,999, the LG Ultra HD Smart TV offers significant improvement in picture quality from budget brands like Mi, iFFALCON, MarQ and Vu. This TV sits in a sweet spot distancing itself from the expensive Samsung and Sony models, while staying within range of budget brands. Everything about this TV seems premium – from the picture quality to the user interface – except its price. The Ultra HD TV supports multi HDR formats such as HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro, while the ThinQ AI offers an interactive experience by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control.

iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android Ultra HD 4K Smart TV (55-inch)

For Rs 37,999, this iFFALCON TV offers a truly immersive experience and gives you the best value for money compared to all others on this list. The TV is equipped with support for Netflix and Google Voice Search. It also supports Dolby Audio, True Color, UHD, and HDR Pro. TCL is one of the bestselling TV brands worldwide.

Mi LED 4A Pro Android Smart FHD TV (43-inch)

The Mi LED, this TV offers cinematic sound quality, a rich range of colours, and multiple connectivity options. Equipped with PatchWall, Chromecast and Google Voice Search this feature-rich TV will only set you back Rs 22,999 and boasts a 1080p Full HD screen and the powerful 7th generation picture quality engine.