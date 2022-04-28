English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    First solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30, know why it's being called 'Black Moon'

    According to NASA, the ‘Black Moon' will block out some of the Sun during the day just before and during sunset, causing a partial solar eclipse.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    The solar eclipse or 'Black Moon' will be visible starting at 12:15 pm IST and it will last till 2:11 pm IST on April 30.

    The solar eclipse or 'Black Moon' will be visible starting at 12:15 pm IST and it will last till 2:11 pm IST on April 30.

    The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 is scheduled to occur on April 30. It will be visible across parts of the Southern Hemisphere, so people in the Indian continent will not be able to witness the occurrence.

    The partial eclipse is also coinciding with what is known as the ‘Black Moon'.

    According to NASA, the ‘Black Moon' will block out some of the Sun during the day just before and during sunset, causing a partial eclipse.

    A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, and, in this case, partially obscures the Sun as it appears from Earth. The portion of the Sun blocked by the Moon depends upon the viewer's location. According to NASA the most visible eclipse would have 64 per cent of the Sun's disk obscured by the Moon as seen from just south of the southern tip of South America.

    Read more: Some stunning pictures of partial eclipse sweeping over northern hemisphere

    Close

    Related stories

    This solar eclipse will be visible to people living in South America, Chile, Uruguay, southwestern Bolivia, Peru, some regions of southwestern Brazil and Argentina.

    The occurrence will be visible starting at 12:15 pm IST and it will last till 2:11 pm IST on April 30.

    Indians can, however, watch the solar eclipse live online. Several YouTube channels live stream it on their respective channels. The YouTube channel Gyaan ki gareebi Live is one such platform.

    Read more: Total Solar Eclipse: How a recurring cosmic event continues to help scientists make discoveries

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #black moon #solar eclipse #solar eclipse 2022
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 06:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.