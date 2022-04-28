First solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30, know why it's being called 'Black Moon'

The solar eclipse or 'Black Moon' will be visible starting at 12:15 pm IST and it will last till 2:11 pm IST on April 30.

The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 is scheduled to occur on April 30. It will be visible across parts of the Southern Hemisphere, so people in the Indian continent will not be able to witness the occurrence.

The partial eclipse is also coinciding with what is known as the ‘Black Moon'.

According to NASA, the ‘Black Moon' will block out some of the Sun during the day just before and during sunset, causing a partial eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, and, in this case, partially obscures the Sun as it appears from Earth. The portion of the Sun blocked by the Moon depends upon the viewer's location. According to NASA the most visible eclipse would have 64 per cent of the Sun's disk obscured by the Moon as seen from just south of the southern tip of South America.

This solar eclipse will be visible to people living in South America, Chile, Uruguay, southwestern Bolivia, Peru, some regions of southwestern Brazil and Argentina.

The occurrence will be visible starting at 12:15 pm IST and it will last till 2:11 pm IST on April 30.

Indians can, however, watch the solar eclipse live online. Several YouTube channels live stream it on their respective channels. The YouTube channel Gyaan ki gareebi Live is one such platform.

