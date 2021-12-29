Finance professional's boss said this about her tattooed arms. A viral LinkedIn post

Jessica Hanzie Leonard works at a small-business private equity fund in the United States. (Image credit: Photo posted on LinkedIn by Jessica Hanzie Leonard)

Jessica Hanzie Leonard, a finance professional at a small-business private equity fund in the United States, is used to comments of all sorts she receives for the tattoos on her body. She says, ironically, most of the negative feedback she got has been from women leaders who she looked up to as mentors.

So it was a surprise when she received an unexpected comment from her boss at her new company where she joined as a partner recently.

Leonard was getting a professional photo taken for her new role as a partner at Evolution Capital Partners to put on the company’s website.

“I was cautious but asked our Managing Partner if he was comfortable with me getting a photo taken sans jacket for my personal use on LinkedIn, but that we’d use one with the jacket for our website,” Leonard wrote in a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

Her manager’s response shocked her. “Let’s roll with the tattoos in both. Loud and proud,” he told her.

And thus there is a photo of Leonard in a sleeveless top, proudly showing all the tattoos on both her arms. She posted the same photo on LinkedIn.

Leonard said she was used to wearing long sleeves to work and work meetings in the heat of summer, having to tug her sleeves to hide the ink on her arms. She has even had to pull her hair to hide the tattoo behind her ear.

The Cleveland-based professional said she avoided getting any leg or ankle tattoos for the fear of never being able to wear a skirt again in a business setting.

“Very often, I simply felt that I needed to be careful about when I was being too freely me,” she wrote in the post that has been widely shared.

Thanking her employers for letting her wear her heart on her sleeves, she said they are leaders who have recognised that “whether I’m in the jacket or not, I’m the same person, the same business professional… a female leader who will most certainly be taken seriously”.