FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco's road to the semifinal

The trailblazing Moroccans have reached the final four by collecting some high-profile scalps.

Ahead of the North African side's semifinal encounter against France, let us look at how it got here.

How did it begin?

Drawn in Group F alongside Croatia, Canada and Belgium, the Atlas Lions not only survived the first round but thrived in it.

It started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia but its magical run started from the second game onwards.

What happened next

It met Belgium in the second group stage game and claimed its first high-profile victim. Morocco shocked the world when it beat the group favourite 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from substitute duo Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal. That win was not only the catalyst for its brilliant campaign so far, but also saw Belgium eventually crash out in the first round.

Morocco then met Canada and eased past the North Americans 2-1 with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri. This was the only game Morocco has conceded a goal in the tournament, and that came in the form of an own goal by Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccans amazingly topped Group F with 7 points and set up a Round of 16 date with mighty Spain.

How did it fare?

Spain became the next victim of Walid Regragui's men after the European powerhouse failed to score in 120 minutes and the ensuing penalty shootout as Morocco emerged 3-0 winners in penalties. Next in line was Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side.

Morocco made history with this game after a Youssef En-Nesyri header in the 42nd minute helped seal a shock 1-0 win that saw it become the first African nation to make it to the semifinals.

The win not only saw yet another European powerhouse succumb to Morocco but also the end of Ronaldo's dream of winning his maiden World Cup title in his final appearance.

Semifinal

Regardless of what happens at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night, Morocco has already achieved something no other team from Africa has ever done. In its way stands the reigning champion France in what will be Morocco's sternest test.

However, having said that, Morocco has no reason to not push for ultimate glory as the North African side has almost all neutral football fans backing it to do the improbable.