Trade the global financial markets with CPT International

CPT International is a well-established online trading broker committed to providing easy access to global financial markets and a truly international team of experts. The company has strong presence in Asia and is in the process of adding multiple new licensing options for its clients.

According to Vikas Lakhwani, CPT’s Chief Commercial Officer: “Our mission is to create a community that appreciates convenience, inclusivity, and transparency, therefore empowering Traders and Introduce Brokers to maximize value”. “ At CPT, we believe that the key to global success is to continuously develop our resources and localize our offering to suit each market” added Lakhwani. For instance, all new traders from India can now benefit from a 20% bonus, up to $500, when they open a new trading account and deposit funds.

What separates CPT International from other brokers is that they managed to create a more accessible and user-friendly trading experience. Traders can open an account in less than two minutes, benefit from exceptional client support and access state of the art analysis and market updates through the newly introduced ‘Trading Central’.

In terms of our access, CPT has the best-in-class liquidity, they offer MT4 access to trade Gold and other main Commodities, Global Indices, US equities and Cryptocurrencies with no additional fees on most instruments. With no minimum required deposit, traders can start their trading journey with a capital that suits their trading goals.

Regarding their partnership program, Vikas explained “At CPT, we have a very unique loyalty program that was designed to truly recognize our partners ’efforts instead of just focusing on financial gains”. In addition to the very attractive rebates, Introducing Brokers will also benefit from customized support tailored to their needs.

CPT International, offering the most rewarding trading experience, empowering traders and Introducing Brokers to succeed in today's competitive global markets. For more information, please visit www.cptinternational.com.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article