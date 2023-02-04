English
    Hindenburg and the relevance of company names

    Hindenburg Research's website says it is so named after what it considers one of the world’s worst man-made and avoidable accidents.

    Sundeep Khanna
    February 04, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Apple, Lupin and Hindenburg Research have all lived up to their names. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The long-forgotten tragedy of the Hindenburg airship which went down on May 6, 1937, in New Jersey, US, resurfaced suddenly last fortnight, thousands of miles away in India when a little-known short seller by that name put out a damning report which sent the stocks of listed Adani group companies careening. The research firm website says it is so named after what it considers one of the world’s worst man-made and avoidable accidents.

    Also read: Hindenburg vs Adani: The short seller taking on the Indian businessman

    The firms it goes after, first short selling their stocks, and then releasing the rationale for it in the public domain, are also those that by implication shoot themselves in the foot. Some of the firms the firm has written about, do fit that bill.

    In September 2020 Hindenburg released a report titled “Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America” which called out a vast array of alleged lies and deceptions by the company. The revelations led to the resignation of Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton even as its market cap crashed from over $30 billion to under $2 billion.