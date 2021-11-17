5 phrases to avoid to sound clear and confident, and what to say instead

(Representative image) Instead of "Does that make sense?", try saying “What are your thoughts?” or “I’d like your input on this.”

Recently, two communication experts – the siblings Kathy and Ross Petras – specified, in an article on CNBC Make It, some phrases and words that should be avoided at the workplace. The brother and sister duo are co-authors of Awkword Moments, You're Saying it Wrong, and That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means.

These are some of the expressions listed in the article:

1. “Does that make sense?”

What to say instead: “What are your thoughts?” or “I’d like your input on this.”

If you ask “Does that make any sense?” right after you’ve finished speaking, Kathy and Ross Petras say, you’re giving it away that you’re not convinced yourself, and that your idea might be incomplete.

Rather than seeking validation or approval, they suggest asking the listener or reader for their opinions on your idea.

2. “I’m not sure, but …”

What to say instead: Whatever you were going to say after the “but”

You don’t need to add disclaimers, the authors say. Similarly, if you start your sentence with “I know this might be a stupid question, but …” or “I don’t want to sound pushy, but …,” you’re undermining yourself.

The rule here is simple. Don’t think the worst of your idea. And never put yourself down from the get go.

3. “I just wanted to touch base ...”

What to say instead: “I wanted to touch base ...”

This is a subtle one. It concerns the use of just one word. And that word is ‘just’. So often we use the word ‘just’ when explaining our actions in our personal or professional lives. But we are being defensive when we do that.

The authors say that there are many times people start an email with “Just wanted to ask you if …”? The problem in this case, they say, is that the “just” is a softener—almost an apology, as if you’re saying, “I hate to bother you, but …”

There’s a time and a place for that, but business communication generally isn’t that.

4. “If you know what I mean”

What to say instead: Nothing

Many people end sentences with “if you know what I mean,” or its cousin “know what I mean?” The authors advise them to end the habit. “It’s a filler phrase that means nothing—and actually irritates a lot of people,” they say.

5. “For what it’s worth …”

What to say instead: Nothing

This is another intro that makes it sound as if you’re not convinced yourself about what you’re saying. And if you’re not convinced about your point, why should anyone else be?