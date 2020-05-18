Ravi Shankar Prasad, top experts to share insights into future of Indian Industry. Register now

Even though the lockdown in India has been extended till May 31, the Centre and the state governments have advocated for re-opening of businesses in few sectors to help India Inc. back on its feet and cushion the damage caused by the COVID-19 situation.

But, is it going to be the same? No.

Certainly, Indian businesses will have to navigate in the post COVID-19 world with caution and develop effective plans to ensure productivity keeping in mind employee safety and well-being. They will have to re-strategize operations, build digital capabilities and establish data culture to stabilize, re-open, engage, and grow.

To discuss various strategies, the future of Indian Industry and how organisations will back on their feet with the post COVID-19 normal in place, Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents ‘The Future of Indian Industry’, powered by Salesforce, on May 19, 10:30 am onwards, where industry stalwarts from various fields will participate in back-to-back webinars and discuss the post-COVID-19 world of Indian businesses.

- Disruption is the new normal for businesses and commerce - Technology a key component in navigating new normal at the workplace



- Work From Home - the new reality to benefit topline and environment?



- The impact of COVID 19 on the overall manufacturing and consumer goods industry.



The Virtual Summit will also see keynote speech by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister - Law and Justice, Electronics, Information Technology & Communications. The experts will then discuss topics:

Top experts including Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission & Additional Secretary- NITI Aayog; Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM; Kamal Kanth, Regional Vice President, MMGB, Salesforce; Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco; Deepak Pargaonkar, Vice President - Solution Engineering, Salesforce; and Rajkumar Ravuri, Director, Industry Strategy - Manufacturing, Salesforce will discuss the new realities of the post Coronavirus world.

