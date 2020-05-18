App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:41 PM IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad, top experts to share insights into future of Indian Industry. Register now

To discuss various strategies, the future of Indian Industry and how organisations will back on their feet with the post COVID-19 normal in place, Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents ‘The Future of Indian Industry’, powered by Salesforce, on May 19, 10:30 am onwards


Even though the lockdown in India has been extended till May 31, the Centre and the state governments have advocated for re-opening of businesses in few sectors to help India Inc. back on its feet and cushion the damage caused by the COVID-19 situation.

But, is it going to be the same? No.

Certainly, Indian businesses will have to navigate in the post COVID-19 world with caution and develop effective plans to ensure productivity keeping in mind employee safety and well-being. They will have to re-strategize operations, build digital capabilities and establish data culture to stabilize, re-open, engage, and grow.

Close

To discuss various strategies, the future of Indian Industry and how organisations will back on their feet with the post COVID-19 normal in place, Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents ‘The Future of Indian Industry’, powered by Salesforce, on May 19, 10:30 am onwards, where industry stalwarts from various fields will participate in back-to-back webinars and discuss the post-COVID-19 world of Indian businesses.

related news

To Register: Click Here

The Virtual Summit will also see keynote speech by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister - Law and Justice, Electronics, Information Technology & Communications. The experts will then discuss topics:

  • - Disruption is the new normal for businesses and commerce - Technology a key component in navigating new normal at the workplace

  • - Work From Home - the new reality to benefit topline and environment?

  • - The impact of COVID 19 on the overall manufacturing and consumer goods industry.


Top experts including Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission & Additional Secretary- NITI Aayog; Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM; Kamal Kanth, Regional Vice President, MMGB, Salesforce; Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco; Deepak Pargaonkar, Vice President - Solution Engineering, Salesforce; and Rajkumar Ravuri, Director, Industry Strategy - Manufacturing, Salesforce will discuss the new realities of the post Coronavirus world.

To be a part of the engaging webinars, Register Now!

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Features

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.