Will Kangana Ranaut join Rajamouli and Bhansali’s elite league with Manikarnika?

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi is set to hit the theatres on January 25. In the making for a while now, it is one of the most awaited films, right at the beginning of the year.

Considering the fact that there are hardly any historical dramas are made in Bollywood, the film is special for the audience.

It is special especially for Kangana Ranaut as she is not just acting in the film but has also worn the director's hat. While it was Krish (of Gabbar Is Back) who had started it, Ranaut took over the film due to creative differences and reshot a major portion of it. Currently, Krish and Ranaut are jointly credited as directors for the movie.

If the film indeed turns out to be a big success, Ranaut could join the league of SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the only two filmmakers in the current era who have delivered big blockbusters with historical subjects.

While Rajamouli is the man behind Baahubali - The Beginning and Baahubali - The Conclusion, both of which made excellent numbers in their Hindi versions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali first delivered Bajirao Mastani and then returned with an even bigger Padmaavat.

There was a time when Ashutosh Gowariker was delivering successes too with period films. First, Lagaan and then Jodha Akbar turned out to be good successes. However, failure of films like Khelen Hum Jee Jaan Se and Mohenjo Daro pegged him down. He is now returning with another major historical Panipat before the end of the year which is expected to bring his vintage touch back.

There are others as well in the industry who are bringing historical films in 2019. Akshay Kumar would be seen in Kesari, Ajay Devgn has Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior lined up and Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Brahmastra that is said to bridge the gap between mythological times and the present. In 2020, Karan Johar would be coming up with Mughal era flick Takht.

However, it would be Ranaut facing the acid test of audience acceptance first when it comes to a period war drama.

Last year, Thugs of Hindostan turned out to be a major disaster and though it was a fictional tale, it was set around the same time as Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Nonetheless, one just hopes that it was an aberration since as a subject, Ranaut's offering holds a lot of promise.

In fact, there are quite a few filmmakers who have dreamt of turning the subject into a big screen affair. More than a decade ago, Sushmita Sen wanted to make a film on the subject and had also prepared extensively to turn into 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. Later, Ketan Mehta wanted to bring this story on screen and was even in talks with Ranaut. However, the plan did not materialize and Ranaut proceeded with Krish, only to wield the baton herself.

So far, just one major film that has been made on this subject. Legendary filmmaker Sohrab Modi had made the film called Jhansi Ki Rani back in 1953 with actress Mehtab in the lead. After that, there were a series of shelved or aborted projects but it is only Ranaut who managed to put all her resources behind the film and pull it through.

This has indeed been a labour of love for the actress who has lived her personal as well as professional life on her own terms. Though, at least twice during the making of the film, it had seemed that the shooting would be indefinitely delayed. However, she let her head high and ensured that there was no looking back. Some of the actors such as Sonu Sood also quit the project.

What needs to be seen though is how exciting the narrative of this biggie turns out to be. If it is indeed as enthralling as the very subject in question, then the film could well be challenging the lifetime numbers of Baahubali - The Beginning at least, before setting its eye on higher milestones.

Lifetime numbers of Bollywood historical biggies:

Baahubali - The Conclusion [Hindi] – Rs 511 crorePadmaavat – Rs 302 croreBajirao Mastani – Rs 188 crore

Baahubali - The Beginning [Hindi] – Rs 117 crore

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. He loves the word 'Bollywood' and truly believes that it has a ring to it that is sweeter than 'Hollywood'.