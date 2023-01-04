Why Shah Rukh Khan prefers Twitter over Instagram? Actor answers in #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan regularly answers questions of his fans during #AskSRK sessions.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan prefers Twitter over Instagram. This is evident as the actor is much more active on the microblogging site than the photo-sharing app. Today, he revealed the reason why in one of his famous #AskSRK sessions where he answers fan questions.

A user asked him: “Obviously you like Twitter more, any reason for it? Or you just find it more comfortable?”



Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff! https://t.co/Ih8sSs49zX

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The actor quickly responded. “Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff!” he tweeted.

His response is viral with nearly 6,000 likes and over 1.9 lakh views.

Khan has 43 million Twitter followers as opposed to 34.1 million Instagram followers.

During the Q&A session, Khan also talked about his upcoming movie “Pathaan” and answered questions in his trademark witty style.



Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



Have said this before I am inspired by regular people not achievers. It’s special to be ordinary….

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

When one user asked him for an OTP, the 57-year-old actor said: “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo. (Son, I am so famous that I don’t get OTPs. Vendors just send me the goods when I order. You look out for yourself).”On who inspires him, the actor said: “Have said this before I am inspired by regular people not achievers. It’s special to be ordinary.”Shah Rukh Khan kicked off a brief session of Ask SRK this afternoon and answered several questions from fans. He had also asked everyone “only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with” when he started the session.