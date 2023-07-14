Which movies and TV shows are likely to be affected due to the Hollywood strike?

Avatar 3, Wonder Woman 3 and Stranger Things are movies and TV shows affected by the strike. (Image: @officialavatar and @AMagicWriter/Twitter)

A major strike in Hollywood involving writers and performers is poised to bring the production of numerous movies and popular television shows to a screeching halt.

The actors’ strike, which comes on the heels of an existing writers' strike, revolves around demands related to material created for streaming platforms and concerns regarding artificial intelligence.

The development spells trouble for several upcoming releases that had planned promotional events, including press junkets and red-carpet premieres.

Which movies will be affected by the strike?

Among the affected movies are Disney's "Haunted Mansion," set for release on July 28, the new installment of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on August 2, and Sir Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie mystery "A Haunting In Venice," scheduled for September 15.

The strike will impact the production of major blockbusters currently in progress, such as "Wonder Woman 3," "Ghostbusters 4," "Mufasa: The Lion King," and "Avatar 3" and "Avatar 4," according to the Internet Movie Database. While writing for these projects is expected to be completed, the strike by performers will disrupt a significant portion of production work and scheduling.

The strike's ramifications extend beyond the United States, affecting overseas productions as well. Paramount's highly anticipated sequel to "Gladiator," which is filming in Morocco and Malta, is among the projects expected to face disruptions.

Which TV shows will be affected?

Several popular US television series slated for production this summer, including the second season of the Night Court reboot, "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." on NBC, as well as "NCIS," "Young Sheldon" on CBS, and "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" on Fox, are likely to be affected by the strike.

Netflix hit “Stranger Things” has also halted shooting after the writers’ strike.

To mitigate the absence of scripted programming, US networks are expanding their lineup of "unscripted content" for the fall season. Shows like "The Masked Singer," "The Amazing Race," "Survivor," and "Kitchen Nightmares" will compensate for the strike-induced disruption.