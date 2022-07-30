What's new on OTT? Top recommendations for this weekend

A still from Amazon Prime movie 'Don't Make Me Go'. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The weekend is here and we bring you the top TV show and film recommendations for your nights in. From thrillers to moving family dramas, explore what's news on streaming platforms.

Uncoupled

(Image credit: @netflix/Twitter)

Netflix series Uncoupled follows the life of a newly-single real estate agent in New York City as he starts dating again in his 40s. It stars Neal Patrick Harris in the leading role.

Black Bird

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Jimmy Keene, the son of decorated police officer, is jailed for dealing drugs and gets an offer he cannot refuse. This Apple TV crime-drama is from Dennis Lehane, whose books Mystic River and Shutter Island inspired highly-acclaimed films.

Don't Make Me Go

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

A single father suffering from a terminal disease embarks on an unforgettable road trip with his rebellious teenage daughter. Watch this heartfelt movie on Amazon Prime.

The Essex Serpent

(Image: Apple TV)

Starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, this Apple TV miniseries is set in a English village where rumours run wild about a mysterious and deadly serpent.

The Gray Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix action-thriller film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush, chronicles a CIA black ops assassin who is forced to flee after discovering damning secrets about the intelligence agency.