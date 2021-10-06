What India watches: short videos grow in popularity despite ban on TikTok, long form still rules the roost

Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2016. With smartphone sales booming and India preparing for nationwide 4G Internet access, India's film and TV industry hopes the ease of tapping your phone for the latest release will generate profits at last, overcoming the problems of woefully few cinemas and rampant piracy. Picture taken April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RTSDS09

Short videos became popular in India thanks to TikTok, which the government banned on June 29 last year along with a raft of Chinese apps in the midst of a border conflict. Now, the home-grown apps, powered by local language content, have kept the momentum going. Last year, the short video market clocked 3x growth in the number of users compared to 2018 with around 210 million people logging in, up from 60 million, according to a report by Bain & Company, a management consulting firm. More than 200 million Indians watched short form videos at least once in 2020, with active users spending up to 45 minutes a day on these platforms, said the report. And it is expected that 600-650 million Indians by 2025 will consume short-form videos and spend on average 55 to 60 minutes per day viewing them.

TikTok in India had around 20 million creators while the market now has more than 50 million users who have created and posted at least one short video. The short video market is dominated by platforms such as Moj, Josh, MX TakaTak, Roposo, Zili and global platforms like Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels and YouTube Shorts. Among the Indian short video platforms, Moj, MX TakaTak, Josh, Roposo, and Zili have logged more than 100 million downloads each. The top five players led by Moj account for 85 percent of the combined monthly active user base of short video platforms. These platforms recorded strong growth last year when there was a 60 percent increase in user base during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. And a lot of traction is coming for regional content, which is why it is expected that a high proportion of vernacular content will aid short videos to scale up in India. One in two users watches content in Tamil or Hindi on short video platforms. Along with the short video market, regional content is expected to drive the long form video space as well. Long form still rules Long form still rules the roost. India has 350 million to 400 million users of long form videos and a majority of them prefer regional content. Around 85 percent of content viewed on YouTube or over the top (OTT) platforms is non-English, and 30 percent is in languages other than English or Hindi. Users are spending more than 2.5 hours per day on long-form content. And Covid-19 lockdowns and stay-at-home advisories during the pandemic propelled these numbers. When it comes to platforms, there are more than 50 platforms offering long form videos.