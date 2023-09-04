'USA has Einstein, India has him': Sunny Deol claims his IQ is over 160, gets trolled

Some people even compared Sunny Deol to Albert Einstein. (Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of his film Gadar 2. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has shattered box office records and is still on top after almost a month of its release. Amid that, a video of the 65-year-old actor has taken up the internet by storm. In the clip, the MP from Gurdaspur claimed that his IQ is over 160.

Deol was in conversation with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia while making the claim. “Mera IQ bohot high tha (I had a very high IQ). They tested me and my IQ was over 160 something,” the actor said.

A snippet of the podcast was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account with username @Pun_Starr.

Watch the video here:



Sunny Deol's IQ is so high that he doesn't go to the Parliament. Because other MPs ask him- Tum idhar IQ? pic.twitter.com/zXwa9Z8Dbp

— (@Pun_Starr) September 2, 2023

Needless to say that the video grabbed a lot of attention online and social media users were quick to troll Deol for his “tall claims”.

“Is it first of April already?” a user joked. A user commented, “Even the anchor is surprised.”

“He can do comedy also! Wow!” another user wrote.

Some people even compared the actor to Albert Einstein as it is believed that the physicist had an IQ of 160. However, he never took an IQ test.

“USA has Einstein, India has him,” a person remarked. “Should have been Sunny Deol in Oppenheimer,” another user chimed in.

According to Verywell Mind, an average IQ score is between 85-155. A person with an IQ level of 160-179 is considered to be “exceptionally gifted”.