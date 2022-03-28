Troy Kotsur makes history by becoming first deaf man to win Oscar for supporting role in 'CODA'

Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur dedicated the Oscar to the deaf community and "CODA" community.

Troy Kotsur has created history today for becoming the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar for his stunning turn in the heartfelt indie drama “CODA”.

Kotsur emerged the winner amid a pool of talent that included Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog"), Ciaran Hinds ("Belfast"), J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") in the best actor in a supporting role category.

"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here," Kotsur said in sign language as he accepted the coveted trophy.



The Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Troy Kotsur for his spectacular performance in 'CODA.' Congratulations! #Oscars @troykotsur pic.twitter.com/pX3tZGzt2X

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, the disabled community. This is our moment," he added.

He accepted the award from South-Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who had won the best supporting actress Oscar last year for her role in "Minari".

In "CODA" -- an acronym for child of deaf adult -- Kotsur plays Frank Rossi, whose family fishing business is struggling in the changing climate.

Deaf since birth, the 53-year-old has been an established stage actor for decades, with a lead role on Broadway on his resume.

Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: 'CODA' dad Troy Kotsur's landmark moment as first deaf man to win Oscar

While Simmons won his Oscar for “Whiplash” in the same category a few years ago, all other actors in the category, including Kotsur, were first time nominees.

Kotsur picked up the BAFTA and the SAG award earlier this month as well before following it up with the Oscar today.

The only other deaf actor to win an Academy Award is Kotsur's "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin, in 1987 for best actress in "Children of a Lesser God."