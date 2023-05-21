Telugu director Nandini Reddy: ‘I don’t know how ready audiences are to watch women-centric films in theatres’

Telugu filmmaker Nandini Reddy.

Telugu filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy latest film is a romantic family drama, Anni Manchi Sakunamule, starring Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair. It uses the age-old trope of a girl and boy love story opposed by their families. The director had made her directorial debut with Ala Modalaindi, starring Nani and Nithya Menon, in 2011. The 43-year-old filmmaker has made five films over 12 years and a few web-series as well. She has worked with versatile actors like Samantha, Siddharth, Nithya Menon, among others. Reddy talks to Moneycontrol about her latest film, making family dramas, and being a female director in the male-dominant Telugu film industry. Edited excerpts:

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is receiving a positive feedback from the audience. Is the response up to your expectations?

I always had high expectations from the film and the way the audience have showered love on the film, I will always be thankful to them.

Actors like Gautami and Vasuki gave up acting quite a few years ago and you managed to bring them back to the screen. How did you make that happen?

See, when I was writing the characters, I decided to have actors who will pour life and soul into them. So, after quite a lot of thoughts, I decided to approach both the actors and narrated them the script. Both of them liked the characters very much and said 'yes'. Today, people who watched the film, most of them told me they loved watching them both back on screen.

You always make family dramas. Any particular reason for not exploring other genres?

No particular reason. I always loved watching family dramas. Those are the films which everyone, not just friends or couples, can watch. These are for families to go and watch together. I want the families to relate with the stories that I want to tell because no life is complete without a family.

You have worked with actors like Samantha, Nani, Siddharth, Malvika.... who are your set of versatile actors with whom you want to work again?

Every actor has his/her traits. Some of them are suitable for a few roles and some of them aren't. So when I am writing scripts, and the characters, I will always have certain actors in mind. But, at times, there is no guarantee that these actors have to like the role or agree to be part of the film. So, right now, I would like to work with every possible versatile actor.

Did life change after the Samantha-starrer Oh! Baby (2019), whch you directed and also acted in?

After that film, people starting believing in me much more than earlier. It is the best of all the films I have made till date. Also, my confidence levels have increased since. So, yes, it did change my life.

Right now, across the industries in south, you are one of the very few female directors we have. Is that an added pressure?

I don't look at it as pressure. Work is definitely not pressure. I look at it as something that gives me scope to explore cinema and more chances to prove my mettle. It is good to have more female director emerge.

In 12 years, you've made five films and two web-series, is the gap between your works intentional?

The gap was never intentional. Sometimes, things don't happen as per our plans. In between, there was COVID-19 as well, which ruined quite a lot of plans. Also, I'm not in a rush to make films. I am happy with the pace I work at.

With the current change in trends, do you think taste of the audiences towards cinema has changed?

The taste of the audiences has definitely changed. Then comes the change in the cinema. Right now, nobody can have a clear idea about how the audiences are going to receive a film. Even though we are super confident, we don't know how the openings will be, whether it will reach the audiences and their expectations, nothing can be guessed. People now are easily deciding whether to watch the film in the theatre or on the OTT.

What matters to you: box office hits or making a good film?

Both are important. They go hand in hand. You can bring people to the theatres only when you make a good film. Only then you can see collections. For a (commercial) director, collections are more important.

You are the only female director in a long time now in the Telugu film industry. How do you ensure to make a mark for yourself?

I am trying hard by making films everyone can like. By making films that will be remembered forever in my name. I will be continuing to make films as long as audiences will watch what I make and come to the theaters to watch my films. I want to be known for my films.

Did you face any challenges as a female director in a male-dominated industry?

Life has been good so far. Though challenges are common in any and every industry. At times, people will judge you based on the gender. I did face challenges but I always welcome them with open arms.

Does the Telugu film industry need more women directors?

Of course. Every industry needs actually. Because the perspective of a woman seems to be missing in many films nowadays. The essence of women and their perspective is important. Sometimes, the stories from the other side also need to be told.

Why aren't more women-centric films like Mahanati (2018) being made?

I am not sure why. There are many aspects and reasons for it. Also, I don't know how much the audiences are ready to watch women-centric films in the theatres.

What do you have to say about the sexual objectification of women and heroines in Telugu films? Where the woman is only used to further the hero's story? Why isn't that narrative changing in Telugu films, unlike Malayalam films?

These have been the age-old issues, and are followed without a second thought by many filmmakers. It is true that many of them use women just for the sake of songs, misogyny, objectification and a lot more. Narrative is slowly changing and getting better. The change won't happen overnight. It will take a few more years.

What are you working on next?

My next film is with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. More details about it will be shared soon.