    Sundance 2023 winner | Who's the third Indian documentary filmmaker to win at Sundance Film Festival?

    Sarvnik Kaur's 'Against the Tide' has won the Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking in World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance, where the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentaries had begun their journeys, too. Here's a story of Bombay Kolis, Chinese vessels in Arabian Sea, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis.

    Tanushree Ghosh
    January 30, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
    Sarvnik Kaur, director and co-producer of 'Against the Tide' and stills from the documentary film. (Images courtesy of Snooker Club Films) .

    In 2016, when Mumbai-based Sarvnik Kaur’s first documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies, on Kashmir’s cultural practitioners (folk, rock, hip-hop singers, bhand pather, ladishah) won the National Award, small acts of resistance were brewing right in her backyard. Regional authorities were transforming the Koli market into a commercial complex without consulting them, women fish vendors were protesting. Sarvnik joined in with her camera. Thus began an association which resulted in her sophomore, Against the Tide, a story about the Bombay Kolis, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis. The documentary is, at once, poetic, observational and expository, with cinematographic daredevilry.

    The only Indian film to compete, in the World Cinema Documentary Competition segment, has just won the Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, where yet another Indian documentary has won third year in a row, and where began the journey of the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentary films, Writing with Fire (2021) and All That Breathes (2022). All three documentary films have been made by Jamia Millia Islamia graduates.