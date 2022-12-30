Staying home on New Year’s weekend? Here’s what you can watch on OTT

'Top Gun: Maverick' starring Tom Cruise surpassed $100 million on opening weekend.

While a New Year calls for celebrations, there are many who may not want to go out due to the looming coronavirus threat, crowded places or other prior commitments. So for those staying back at home to enjoy a quiet time with family or alone, there are quite a few options on OTT platforms to watch and have a good time with that steaming bucket of popcorn.

As the year draws to a close, here’s a list of some new movies and TV shows that you can watch from the comfort of your home ringing in the new year with some quality content.

Academy Award nominees Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle star in this critically acclaimed film based on Don DeLillo's classic novel. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach is the director of this absurdist comedy about a family grappling with love, death and an airborne toxic event. You can watch it on Netflix.

Glass Onion: Knives Out

Famous detective Benoit Blanc travels all the way to Greece on receiving a strange invitation to a tech billionaire island palace. He is joined by other famous personalities and friends of the billionaire played by Edward Norton to play a murder mystery game. Things turn awry when people start dying mysteriously and many secrets are revealed. Featuring an ensemble star cast of Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr, the movie also has cameos by other stars. You can stream it on Netflix.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

More than a thousand years before the events of "The Witcher," seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire in this prequel to the hugely successful Henry Cavill show starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O'Fuarain. Watch it on Netflix.

Kaleidoscope

Streaming on Netflix from January 1, Kaleidoscope is a show about a master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. The show stars Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell and Paz Vega in lead roles. eight-part heist series, also comes with a fresh take. You can watch Kaleidoscope in any order you please i.e. the episodes can be streamed in any order and yet the story will make sense. We are yet to see how it turns out but the concept is new and intriguing.

Top Gun: Maverick

Thirty years after “Top Gun” megastar Tom Cruise returns in his iconic role of “Maverick” in this sequel to the 1986 hit film. New stars join the blockbuster that has already broken the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Cruise, the movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Jon Hamm in key roles with Val Kilmer and Ed Harris in special appearances. 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpassed $100 million on the opening weekend of its release. Watch it for Cruise kicking it like pro at age 60.