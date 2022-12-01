Spotify wrapped 2022: Sidhu Moose Wala, AP Dhillon among most popular artistes

(Images: Instagram)

Spotify has unveiled Wrapped 2022, its annual roundup of the most-streamed artistes and albums this year. Globally Taylor Swift, BTS and The Weekend dominate the ranks. But who are the singers most popular among Indian users?

Arijit Singh, for the third time in a row, is the most-streamed artiste on Spotify in India, followed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Shreya Ghoshal.

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Sidhu Moose Wala were the sixth and eighth most-streamed artistes India.

Dhillon's song Excuses was 2022's most -streamed song in India. Others were Pasoori by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, Kesariya (from Brahmastra) by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, ShubhMusic's No Love and Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A.

Also read: Spotify's 2022 Wrapped offers users recap of their listening habits this year

Topping the list of most-streamed albums was Moose Wala's Moosetape.

Three in the top five list were movie albums -- Shershaah, Kabir Singh and Brahmastra. The other was AP Dhillon's Hidden Gems.

Among podcasts, Leeza Mangaldas' The Sex Podcast by was the most- streamed. The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Chanakya Niti and On Purpose with Jay Shetty followed it.

"There’s no single way to define what a year 2022 has been," the streaming service said. "Coming back after a few years of uncertainty has led each of us to create a “new normal” in our relationships to culture—and to each other."

This year, Spotify wrapped comes with new features. The streaming service is not only giving users a wrap of their listening journey in 2022 but also telling them what "Listening Personality type" they belong to: are they adventurers, deep divers or devotees.

Spotify also has an interactive story called Audio Day, that lets users see how their musical tastes evolved throughout a day.

"Audio Day showcases the niche moods and aesthetic descriptors of the music you listened to during morning, midday, and evening time periods," according to Spotify.