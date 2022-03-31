English
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, 'Crash Landing On You' Netflix stars are married. Inside their dreamy wedding

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had fans rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in “Crash Landing On You”. The

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin had announced their plan to get married in February. (Image credit: vast.ent/Instagram)

    South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are married. The lead actors of the hit Netflix series, “Crash Landing On You” got married in South Korea’s capital Seoul in a private ceremony.

    Hyun Bin’s agency VAST shared the news, along with two wedding photos, on Instagram.

    The couple had announced their plan to get married in February.

    As translated from Korean by Soompi, the actors’ agencies said in a statement, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

    “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

    Son Ye-jin shared a picture of a small wedding dress along with a note to fans. “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine!"

    Son Ye-jin Hyun Bin Instagram (2) Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got married in a private ceremony in Seoul. (Image credit: vast.ent/Instagram)

    The couple had been dating for over a year. The news of their relationship was revealed by Dispatch Korea on January 1 last year. Soon, Son Ye-jin confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

    The actors had fans rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in “Crash Landing On You”. The hit show, which ran between December 2019 and February 2020, was not only popular in South Korea but also became one of the most popular K-dramas internationally. It was a huge hit in India too on Netflix.
