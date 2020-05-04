Pakistani TV personality apologises for joking about Irrfan Khan, Sridevi's death

After facing immense flak for the remarks, Husain released a video on Twitter with the caption "I am sorry", to apologise for his comments
Pakistani television personality Aamir Liaquat Husain apologised late last week for making insensitive comments about the demise of Bollywood actors Sridevi and Irrfan Khan.
Husain, who hosts a show called ‘Jeewey Pakistan’, joked about the deaths of the two Indian actors, while conversing with Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked with both Sridevi and Irrfan.
His controversial statement opened with thanking Siddiqui for “saving” the lives of Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu. Confused about what he was referring to, when the Pakistani actor sought an explanation, he said how all non-Pakistani actors Siddiqui has worked with have died, and by not working with Bipasha and Rani, he “spared” them.
He had said: “You worked with Sridevi in the movie ‘Mom' and she died; you worked with Irrfan too, and he passed away as well. However, you declined offers to act in ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Jism 2’, starring Rani and Bipasha, respectively. So, they owe their lives to you.”
Adnan, who was visibly uncomfortable with the statement, had told off Husain immediately and had later taken to Twitter to express his feelings about the incident elaborately.
