Pakistani band Strings part ways after 33 years, leaves fans heartbroken

The band members of the iconic Pakistani band, Strings, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia on March 25 announced that they are ending their 33-year- long musical journey.

Strings shared the news with their fans saying, “Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today 25/03/ 2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS."

"The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," it further read.













The statement added that the two musicians will continue to share a special bond. “While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything,” the post concluded.

The band was formed in 1988 by four college students Bilal Maqsood (vocals and guitars), Faisal Kapadia (vocals), Rafiq Wazir Ali (synthesizer) and Kareem Bashir Bhoy (bass guitar) but in 1992 the quartet disbanded. In 1999 only two of the original members – Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia stayed and were going strong since then. They had more members over the years.

The band was not only popular in Pakistan but had a great fans base in India. Strings has given many musical hits like Na Jaane Kyu, Duur, Yeh Hai Meri Kahani, Mera Bicchra Yaar, Dhani, Chal para, Pyaar Ka Rog. Their last album Thirty was released in 2019. In India, the band gained a massive popularity with tracks like Yeh Hai Meri Kahani from Zinda (2006), Aakhri Alvida from for Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

After the news broke out on social media, fans flooded messages saying they are heart-broken but also thanked them for their songs.

Here are some comments from fans:

Comedian Bhuvan Bam wrote, “Thank you for the great music and an amazing childhood. Your melodies will stay with the world forever! Best wishes for the future.” Some fans called it “End of an era” other one wrote, "They rly pulled a one direction on us.” Some fans even demanded a last concert, "Need one last concert please!"

Another fan thanked them saying, "Glad to have witnessed the journey. Thank you for everything. Mera bichra yaar on repeat x forever; while another compared it worst than corona, "This is more awful than corona."

"I was so much waiting for a concert after covid times," wrote one.

Another one commented, "Thankyou for allll the songs you’ve ever sung!! strings will be missed.. my forever favorite duo!!!! if possible please get together for a concert, whenever covid allows!"