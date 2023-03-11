The Oscar Awards 2023 quiz: How well do you know the nominees?

Oscar Awards 2023: Take this fun quiz on the ceremony's latest edition.

It's Oscars season! The 95th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 13 (according to Indian time). There are three Indian nominees, an Indian presenter and many other exciting things to watch out for. How much do you know about this year's hosts and nominees? Check now with our pre-Oscars quiz for 2023.

​1) Which film has the most Oscar nominations this year?​

"All Quiet on the Western Front”

​

“The Banshees of Inisherin"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

"Tár"

2) Which movie's nomination was put under review after a surprise Oscar nod?

"Tár"

“The Batman”

"Argentina, 1985"

“Navalny”

“To Leslie”

3) Who will host the Oscars 2023 ceremony?

Ellen DeGeneres

Trevor Noah

Seth Meyers

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

4) In the history of Oscars, how many Indians have presented the awards?

3

2

5

1

4

5) Choose the correct pair of Indian films nominated for Oscars 2023, apart from RRR

"All That Breathes" and "Writing with Fire"

"All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers"

"The Elephant Whisperers" and "Born Into Brothels"

"Powerless" and "Searching for Sheela"

"Meru" and "The House of Secrets"

6) Who out of these is not nominated for a Best Director Oscar this year?

Steven Spielberg

James Cameron

Todd Field

Ruben Östlund

Martin McDonagh ​

7) Which of these is not an English-language nominee?

"Close​"

"Tár"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

8) In which Oscars category is 'RRR' nominated?

Best International Feature

Best Sound

Best Cinematography

Best Original Song

Best Costume Design

9) Which category has all first-time nominees this year?

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Sound

Best Costume Design

10) What is new at Oscars 2023?

Venue

Crisis team

Trophy

Order of presentation

Colour theme

Check how many you got right:

