    The Oscar Awards 2023 quiz: How well do you know the nominees?

    Oscar Awards 2023 will take place in Los Angeles on March 13. Test your knowledge ahead of this year's biggest film ceremony. Who are the nominees? Who is making history? Find out more with our pre-Oscars quiz.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    Oscar Awards 2023: Take this fun quiz on the ceremony's latest edition.

    Oscar Awards 2023: Take this fun quiz on the ceremony's latest edition.

    It's Oscars season! The 95th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 13 (according to Indian time). There are three Indian nominees, an Indian presenter and many other exciting things to watch out for. How much do you know about this year's hosts and nominees? Check now with our pre-Oscars quiz for 2023.


    1) Which film has the most Oscar nominations this year?​

    "All Quiet on the Western Front”

    “The Banshees of Inisherin"

    “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    “Avatar: The Way of Water”

    "Tár"

    2) Which movie's nomination was put under review after a surprise Oscar nod?

    "Tár"

    “The Batman”

    "Argentina, 1985"

    “Navalny”

    “To Leslie”

    3) Who will host the Oscars 2023 ceremony?

    Ellen DeGeneres

    Trevor Noah

    Seth Meyers

    Jimmy Kimmel

    Stephen Colbert

    4) In the history of Oscars, how many Indians have presented the awards?

    3
    2
    5
    1
    4

    5) Choose the correct pair of Indian films nominated for Oscars 2023, apart from RRR

    "All That Breathes" and "Writing with Fire"

    "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers"

    "The Elephant Whisperers" and "Born Into Brothels"

    "Powerless" and "Searching for Sheela"

    "Meru" and "The House of Secrets"

    6) Who out of these is not nominated for a Best Director Oscar this year?

    Steven Spielberg

    James Cameron

    Todd Field

    Ruben Östlund

    Martin McDonagh ​

    7) Which of these is not an English-language nominee?

    "Close​"

    "Tár"

    “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    "Elvis"

    "The Whale"

    8) In which Oscars category is 'RRR' nominated?

    Best International Feature

    Best Sound

    Best Cinematography

    Best Original Song

    Best Costume Design

    9) Which category has all first-time nominees this year?

    Best Actor

    Best Actress

    Best Supporting Actress

    Best Sound

    Best Costume Design

    10) What is new at Oscars 2023?

    Venue

    Crisis team

    Trophy

    Order of presentation

    Colour theme

    Check how many you got right: 

    first published: Mar 11, 2023 08:16 am