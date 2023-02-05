English
    Entertainment

    BBC show Cunk on Earth is witty, droll—and it shows why the mockumentary is here to stay

    Made by the creator of Black Mirror, Cunk on Earth is the spark notes version of world history—but imbued with the concerns of an average “idiot”.

    Nidhi Gupta
    February 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    British actor Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk.

    Cunk on Earth, streaming on Netflix, is the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. Over five short half-hour episodes, “landmark documentary presenter” Philomena Cunk, played by English actor and comedian Diane Morgan, takes you through the history of Earth, since the dawn of civilisation right up till now, when we sit tapping on our phones.

    Cunk travels around the globe, she talks to historians and academics and she puts things in context. Mostly hers. But before all that, just so you’re clear about where Earth is, she says, “it’s the planet that I am literally on right now”; and the one that you, “unless you’re watching her on a long-haul flight or while falling off a building”, are on too.

    With this quip appearing five seconds into the first episode, Cunk on Earth wastes no time in becoming what it is meant to be: A delightful, zany mockumentary that takes on the history documentary format through the lens of one of the most droll comedic personalities ever invented in Philomena Cunk.