    Who is MM Keeravani, composer of Oscar nominated 'Naatu Naatu from 'RRR'

    Naatu Naatu composer, who goes by the alias MM Kreem and Maragathamani in Hindi and Tamil cinema respectively, is the recipient of a National Film Award and eight Filmfare Awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
    MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

    'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravani offered "big hugs to all" after the song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was nominated for Best Original Song on Tuesday.


    "Congratulations to my team! Big hugs to all," Keeravani also known as MM Kreem tweeted.

    'Naatu Naatu' made history after being nominated by the 95th Academy Awards because apart from , only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are (1988) and (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award. Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, earlier this month.