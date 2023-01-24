Who is MM Keeravani, composer of Oscar nominated 'Naatu Naatu from 'RRR'

MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravani offered "big hugs to all" after the song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was nominated for Best Original Song on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to my team! Big hugs to all," Keeravani also known as MM Kreem tweeted.



Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all pic.twitter.com/S8g6v1Ubyv

— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 24, 2023

'Naatu Naatu' made history after being nominated by the 95th Academy Awards because apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award. Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, earlier this month.

While accepting the award, the 61-year-old thanked team RRR and his family amid loud cheers and claps from the actors and director of the movie. Keerevani beat heavyweights like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga to win the award for the song that has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Read More

"Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that," Keeravani had said.

The Telugu composer, who goes by the alias MM Kreem and Maragathamani in Hindi and Tamil cinema respectively, is the recipient of a National Film Award and eight Filmfare Awards.