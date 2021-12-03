MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 on Netflix: Professor says 'Namaste, India'

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: The fifth season of the cult Spanish series has been divided into two parts of five episodes each.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is out on Netflix. (Image credit: Screengrab from video by netflix_in)

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is out on Netflix. (Image credit: Screengrab from video by netflix_in)


Spanish thriller "Money Heist" is back for one final time and our weekend is sorted. Netflix has dropped the second volume of Season 5, with the final five episodes of the cult series. The show’s stars have greeted fans in India in a special video on the finale release day.

“Namaste, India,” says Alvaro Morte aka The Professor with folded hands, in the opening of the video.

“We never imagined that the series and the characters were going to receive so much love from so far away, so thank you,” he says.

Truly, thank you so much for your support, your love,” says Esther Acebo, who plays Stockholm on the series.

“Shukriya,” says Najwa Nimri, who portrays Alicia Sierra.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Close

Related stories

The fifth season has been divided into two parts of five episodes each. The first five had debuted on Netflix on September 3. In India, the show gained more fans during the Covid-induced lockdown in the summer of 2020.

“The cast of Money Heist is here to say Gracias to fans from India and we just want to give them La Casa De Pappis,” Netflix India said on Instagram.

The thriller about a gang of thieves and their elaborate heists became Netflix's most-watched series not in English after it picked up the show in December 2017.

The fate of the robber characters, all of whom have code names from cities around the world, hooked viewers, making it a global success.

In November of 2019, “Money Heist” made it to the top 10 most binge-watches series on Netflix globally. It ranked third, following only “Umbrella Academy” and “Stranger Things”.

The show got nearly 44 million in viewership that year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Money Heist #Netflix #The Professor
first published: Dec 3, 2021 05:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.