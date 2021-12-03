Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 on Netflix: Professor says 'Namaste, India'

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is out on Netflix. (Image credit: Screengrab from video by netflix_in)

Spanish thriller "Money Heist" is back for one final time and our weekend is sorted. Netflix has dropped the second volume of Season 5, with the final five episodes of the cult series. The show’s stars have greeted fans in India in a special video on the finale release day.

“Namaste, India,” says Alvaro Morte aka The Professor with folded hands, in the opening of the video.

“We never imagined that the series and the characters were going to receive so much love from so far away, so thank you,” he says.

Truly, thank you so much for your support, your love,” says Esther Acebo, who plays Stockholm on the series.

“Shukriya,” says Najwa Nimri, who portrays Alicia Sierra.

The fifth season has been divided into two parts of five episodes each. The first five had debuted on Netflix on September 3. In India, the show gained more fans during the Covid-induced lockdown in the summer of 2020.

“The cast of Money Heist is here to say Gracias to fans from India and we just want to give them La Casa De Pappis,” Netflix India said on Instagram.

The thriller about a gang of thieves and their elaborate heists became Netflix's most-watched series not in English after it picked up the show in December 2017.

The fate of the robber characters, all of whom have code names from cities around the world, hooked viewers, making it a global success.

In November of 2019, “Money Heist” made it to the top 10 most binge-watches series on Netflix globally. It ranked third, following only “Umbrella Academy” and “Stranger Things”.

The show got nearly 44 million in viewership that year.