Netflix reveals Money Heist Season 5 dates: All you need to know

According to this, the fifth installment of the popular show will be released in two volumes.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
Image: @NetflixIndia on Twitter

Image: @NetflixIndia on Twitter

Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the dates for the fifth season of its original series Money Heist. 

According to this, the fifth instalment of the popular show will be released in two volumes. Volume 1 is set to be streaming from September 3, while Volume 2 is scheduled for December 3.

Announcing the dates, the streaming platform took to Twitter to share a teaser ahead of the season's release.

In November of 2019, Money Heist made it to the top 10 most binge-watches series on Netflix globally. It ranked third, following only Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things. 

The show got nearly 44 million in viewership that year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Money Heist #Netflix #Netflix Shows
first published: May 24, 2021 09:24 pm

