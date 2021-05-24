Netflix reveals Money Heist Season 5 dates: All you need to know

Image: @NetflixIndia on Twitter

Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the dates for the fifth season of its original series Money Heist.

According to this, the fifth instalment of the popular show will be released in two volumes. Volume 1 is set to be streaming from September 3, while Volume 2 is scheduled for December 3.

Announcing the dates, the streaming platform took to Twitter to share a teaser ahead of the season's release.

In November of 2019, Money Heist made it to the top 10 most binge-watches series on Netflix globally. It ranked third, following only Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things.

The show got nearly 44 million in viewership that year.