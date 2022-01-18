Money Heist in Korea: The Professor is ready to win hearts and 'Seoul', says Netflix

Actor Yoo Ji-tae stars as the Professor in the new series. (Screengrab from teaser)

Money Heist is set to return to screens, but in a different avatar. The Netflix series is based in the South Korean capital Seoul and is titled 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area'.

It stars Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor. The actor is best known for his work in projects such as Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses.

The teaser, shared by Netflix on Twitter, shows the Professor working on his plan in a dimly-lit room while another shot revealed that the series will add on to its collection of masks. The Dali mask-- based on Spanish artist, Salvador Dalí--had been the signature look of the robbers in both the Royal Mint of Spain Heist and Bank of Spain Heist. In the new series, at least five other masks will be used, the teaser revealed.

The teaser also introduces Kim Yun-jin as the investigating officer Woo Jin who will be filling the shoes of Raquel Murillo in trying to crack down on what appears to be the Professor’s heist plan.

The teaser has evoked a mixed response in India. While some netizens have been enquiring if the new series will be dubbed in regional languages, others have been wondering if it will have the same plot.

There were also some who wondered if "Money Heist: India" is next on Netflix's agenda.



Still, others added that no one can replace Spanish actor Alvaro Morte who played the Professor in the original series.

Money Heist, the original Spanish thriller has a huge international following and has run five seasons so far. The thriller is about a gang of thieves and their elaborate heists. It shows the fate of the robber characters, all of whom have code names from cities around the world.