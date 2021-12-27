Top 10 most popular web series of 2021

Money Heist Volume 2 | The fifth season of the Spanish thriller ‘Money Heist’ was divided into two parts of five episodes each. The thriller is about a gang of thieves and their elaborate heists. It shows the fate of the robber characters, all of whom have code names from cities around the world. (Image: IMDB)

Hawkeye | Amaerican action series created by Jonathan Igla is based in Marvel Comics featuring Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as Hawkeye character. Clint partnered with Kate to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas.

The Family Man 2 | One of the most viewed web series on Amazon Prime Video features Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. The second season story line focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a terrorist attack.

Grahan | Indian crime drama web series on Hotstar, created by Shailendra Kumar Jha, is based on the book ‘Chaurasi’ based on the Anti-sikh riots of the 1980s. The series - starring Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshumaan Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi - delivers a message involving communal riots and how people fester it.

Mumbai Diaries | The medical drama series streaming on Amazon Prime Video is set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, following the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travels during the fateful night of November 26, 2008. The story features the perspective of a government hospital that became the battleground between the police, doctors and terrorists.

Hellbound | The series directed by Yeon Sang-ho stars popular South Korean Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo, and Won Jin-a. The story is about a religious group propagating the idea of divine justice as otherworldly beings suddenly appear around the world and condemn individuals to hell. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by hongsick)

Squid Game | The dystopian South Korean thriller directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, sees hundreds of cash-strapped individuals pitted against each other in traditional children’s games including, marbles, tug of war, and red light, green light. The survival drama stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The series revolves around a contest where 456 players took part to win millions but losing players are killed.

WandaVision | The American television miniseries is based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The web series created by Jac Schaeffer and produced by Marvel Studios, shows the continuity with the films of the franchise.

Loki | The web series features the Marvel character ‘Loki’, the God of Mischief, following the events of ‘Avenger: Endgame’ which showed Loki stealing the Tesseract. An alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time.