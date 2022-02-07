MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Kuwait bans 'Death on the Nile' movie over Israeli actor Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot has frequently come under criticism on social media because she did her mandatory service in the Israeli army.

    AFP
    February 07, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Gal Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster

    Gal Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster "Wonder Woman". (Image: Reuters)

    Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said Sunday.

    The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is due for release this month in the United States.

    The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the "Queen of Crime".

    But cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch it, information ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad told AFP, confirming press reports.

    According to Kuwait's Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken following demands on social media for the film to be banned.

    Close

    Social media users pointed to Gadot's praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.

    The war left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.

    Gadot is best known for the lead role in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster "Wonder Woman" which was banned in some Arab countries.

    She has frequently come under criticism on social media because she did her mandatory service in the Israeli army.

    Kuwait is staunchly opposed to normalising ties with Israel -- unlike its Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have signed peace deals with the Jewish state -- and has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause.
    AFP
    Tags: #Death on the Nile #Gal Gadot #Israel #Kuwait
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.