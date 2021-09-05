Konkona Sen Sharma: "'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is our tribute to the frontline workers"

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Chitra Das, the social services director of a government hospital, in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

There have been quite a few shows and movies about the November 26, 2008, attacks on Mumbai. However, creator Nikkhil Advani’s web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 takes us through the night from the point of view of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes.

Konkona Sen Sharma plays the character of Chitra Das in the show, which also has Mohit Raina and Shreya Dhanwanthary as part of the ensemble cast. In an interview, Sen Sharma spoke about why she gave her nod to the project. Edited excerpts:

The trailer of 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is pretty intense and brings back memories of that horrific night. What went through your mind when you heard the script?

I think everyone who was part of this show had to relive it to a certain extent. It did bring back memories of that time, how the events unfolded and how people were impacted by it. I have to say that we never really thought of it or saw it from the perspective of hospital staff or from the doctors’ point of view. That, I found, was a really fresh perspective in this particular telling of it.

Where were you at the time of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai?

I was out of town. The news was slowly trickling in, and it was a very frightening and confusing time. There were a series of incidents at multiple locations and it went on for three days. We did not know whether it has finished or what is happening, or if it is safe to come back. It was a very difficult time for everyone.

Did you speak to the medical staff who were working that night as part of your prep?

The makers had done extensive research that they shared with us. We have fictionalised the events of 26/11 which serves as a backdrop to our show. Our show is a tribute to the frontline workers. We did a medical workshop as part of the prep, to learn a few basic things about the profession, which was helmed by Dr Shaikh who had been there on ground that night. I remember him telling us his stories and also training us in the kind of things we were expected to know.

Tell us about your character Chitra Das.

Chitra is the social services director of this government hospital. She is somebody who organises and assists families who need assistance financially, among other things. She comes from a medical background. In times of crisis, everything is so chaotic and everyone goes outside their line of duty to help others in need. So, we will see her a bit in that capacity as well.

You have played such a variety of characters in the past few years – from strong, opinionated women to those who are oppressed. What are the characters that interest you?

I love playing characters who go through some kind of transition or growth. I like complicated characters. So, if it’s a mother role, it’s not a typical mother. I don’t like playing generic roles. I feel the more detailed and more specific, the more authentic it is. It also depends on other things, like how well the character is written. I have never played a villain, and that’s something I would love to do.

Your first film as a grown-up was the Bengali movie 'Ek Je Aachhe Kanya' (2001). Not counting your films as a child artiste, you have completed 20 years as a lead actor. What comes to your mind when you look at your journey?

Honestly, I don’t look back on my own journey as much. That’s something other people do. I don’t look back or forward either. I am in the present moment. I still feel like the same person (as when) I started out all those years ago.

You have been a part of Bengali, Hindi, and English movies, but would you be open to being a part of projects in other regional languages?

I don’t really know because it’s difficult to emote when you don’t know the meaning of what you are saying. I have got some offers from Tamil and Malayalam films, but I am a little apprehensive about that.

Last but not the least, when can we expect another film from the director of 'A Death in the Gunj'?

Primarily, I am an actress and I have been very lucky of late in terms of having gotten some interesting roles, whether it was in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare or Ajeeb Daastaans. I also have a ten-year-old son, so my life is quite full in that sense. Direction is a huge commitment. I am in no hurry - let’s put it that way. I would like to, I am open to (it), and down the line, maybe, I will, but I am in no hurry.