Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Jennifer Lawrence with baby bump, calls her 'simply gorgeous'

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of actor Jennifer Lawrence and her baby bump as an Instagram story. (Image credit: AFP)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a photo of pregnant actor Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in New York. Jennifer, was seen with a big baby bump standing next to co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer showcased her pregnancy glow as she dazzled in a glittering floor-length fringed gold gown at the gala event while DiCaprio looked dapper in a black suit.

The 31-year-old actor is currently expecting her first baby with her husband — art gallerist Cooke Maroney whom she married in October 2019. She told Vanity Fair that she wants to “protect her baby’s privacy for the rest of their lives.”

Sharing the photo as an Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Simply gorgeous".

The Instagram story shared by Kareena Kapoor.

In February this year, the 41-year-old actor had given birth to her second baby, Jeh. She has also penned a book chronicling her two pregnancies.

Kareena had been public about the difficulties she had with her second pregnancy.

In a chat with her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, she had said, "I have had those moments, especially with my second pregnancy. When I came back from the hospital and looked at myself in the mirror, I thought I don’t know if I am ever going to be okay. Being an actor, there is a part of you–it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, ‘Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes'."

“I thought I will never be able to. There was fear of breastfeeding because I wasn’t getting enough when I delivered Jeh. There was a lot of mental distress I was going through at that time. I felt my body had stretched, my feet were feeling like 100 kg,” Kareena had said.