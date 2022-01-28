MARKET NEWS

    Kapil Sharma's Netflix debut, 'I Am Not Done Yet', drops today

    On the Netflix special, titled “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet”, he describes his journey and the controversies he has faced in his career.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet” is streaming on Netflix, (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @KapilSharmaK9)

    “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet” is streaming on Netflix, (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @KapilSharmaK9)


    Popular comedian Kapil Sharma’s standup special drops on Netflix on Friday, as he makes his debut on an OTT (over-the-top) platform.

    On the Netflix special, titled “Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet”, he describes his journey and the controversies he has faced in his career. He also speaks of him home city, Amritsar and, and of his childhood growing up there.

    The 40-year-old comic has found place on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list six times in a row. He appeared on the list for the first time in 2012. He was ranked 11th and 18th in their Celebrity 100 list in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

    He has over 38 million followers on Instagram and over 18 million on Twitter.

    According to sources, he made nothing less than Rs 50 lakh-Rs 70 lakh for a single episode on a television show in 2018.

    Sharma found fame after winning reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He later went on to host blockbuster shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
    Tags: #Kapil Sharma #Netflix
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 11:11 am
