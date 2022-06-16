Johnny Depp could sue Amber Heard again after her new interview: Report

In an interview to NBC News, Amber Heard was asked about Johnny Depp's statement in court, where he said he’d never hit her. She called it a lie.

In her first interview since her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard said she stood by every word of her testimony, repeating the allegation that Depp had physically abused her. This could possibly result in Depp suing her again, according to a new report.

The 36-year-old called the verdict in her defamation trial against 59-year-old Depp "unfair" and insisted that she is going to "stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies". This comes less than two weeks after Amber Heard was found guilty of defaming Depp by claiming that he abused her during their marriage.

The accusation could well backfire and result in her getting sued by Depp in a third lawsuit, New York-based entertainment lawyer Nicole Haff told Daily Mail.

"Yes. This interview could count as a new 'publication' under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit," Haff told the publication, when asked if Johnny Depp could sue Heard for defamation over her interview.

According to MincLaw.com, "An individual who repeats or republishes defamation will be subject to the same liability as the publisher of the original defamatory material," Daily Mail reported.

But, Haff added that she isn't sure it would be a smart move for Depp to take up a third trial against his former wife."Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment," she added.

