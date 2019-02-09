App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan's love for Indian films continues to rise

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, released in Japan on December 2018, raked in $671,455.64 (Rs 4.78 crore approximately).

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

The film market in Japan is not only home to Hollywood titles and to some extent Chinese and Korean films, but Indian movies are making a mark as well. And it is not just Bollywood that is charming its way into the hearts of the Japanese audience. Regional films from the southern market too have a huge fan following.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Pranab Kapadia, President of Marketing and Distribution for UK, Europe & Africa Operations, Eros International Plc, said, "Japan, like any other non-traditional market, is important as it opens new avenues for monetisation of content that has already been exploited amongst core Bollywood audiences."

"Already we have seen Rajnikanth films have a good following amongst mainstream Japanese audiences, now that is translating to select Bollywood films as well. This is a good sign for the industry," he added.   

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, released in Japan on December 2018, raked in $671,455.64 (Rs 4.78 crore approximately). Another Bollywood flick Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, $196,062.46 (Rs 1.39 crore). The film released in Japan on January 18 this year.
Sr No Title RELEASE DATE IN Japan BOX OFFICE (USD)
1 PADMAN 7th Dec 2018 $671,455.64
2 BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN (Still running in cinemas) 18th Jan 2019 $196,062.46
3 PK 29th Oct 2016 $289,000
4 ENGLISH VINGLISH 27th May 2014 $146,389,002
5 3 Idiots Jun-13 $1.3 million
6 Ra One 4th Aug 2012 $150,099
7 OM SHANTI OM 16th March 2013 $145,618
8 ROBOT (Hindi) 12th May 2012 $370,697
9 ROBOT (Tamil) 12th May 2012 $36,741
10 Dangal 6th April 2018 $420,000

Responding to what content works in Japan, Kapadia said, "It is very nascent to establish genre specific preferences but the common thread that has emerged as far as content connect is - human, emotional stories with some kind of message. Of course, the song and dance format have always created intrigue, interest and differentiation for Bollywood when compared to films from other countries/languages."

related news

The song and dances in Indian films are having a strong influence on Japanese women who are taking dance classes to learn Bollywood moves. And this is emerging as one major factor that is drawing the Japanese audience, especially women to Bollywood films.

The successful China story is a known narrative but recently many non-traditional markets have opened up for Indian films. These include countries like Taiwan, Turkey, Russia, Germany, among others.

"The gradual process of opening markets starts with participation in Film Festivals and syndication of films on local TV networks. There are several non-traditional markets where our films are showcased each year. From there the audiences get their first taste of Bollywood which, if positive, then leads to more frequent showcasing of shows in cinemas on the weekends. Finally, all stakeholders then aim for regular releases based on the response, explained Kapadia.

He also said that in the past few years India has seen the emergence of markets like Portugal, Poland, Greece, Cyprus, Romania.

In 2017, overseas theatricals contributed approximately 16 percent to the overall segment's revenue, an increase of approximately 3x from 2016, according to an EY 2018 report.  

Kapadia said that recoveries from overseas theatrical are in the region of 10-15 percent of India. "In some cases, this can go even as high as 30-40 percent. This is significant not only in terms of revenue but also as a barometer of acceptance of the content amongst the South Asian Diaspora," he added.

In 2017, Akifumi Sugihara of Nikkatsu Corporation, Japan’s 101-year-oldd production studio, had said that the release of Indian films in Japan will soon double.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Business #Entertainment #India #Japan #Padman

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.