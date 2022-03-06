Women’s Day 2022: 5 Oscar-nominated films by women directors

International Women’s Day, the day to celebrate amazing women forging their way to success, is almost here. From science and music, women achievers have conquered every possible arena.
Women have had a deep impact on cinema too. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here is at a look at five critically-acclaimed films by women, which have won prestigious Oscar nominations.
The Power of the Dog, 2021
This Western psychological drama directed and written by Jane Campion received twelve nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in lead roles.
The Piano, 1993
Another acclaimed Campion film, it earned eight Oscar nominations in March, 1994, including Best Picture and Best Director. Though Campion did not win the Best Director award, she walked home with an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay. Campion was the second woman after Lina Wertmuller to get Best Director nomination.
Nomadland, 2020
Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s sensitive and poignant portrait of nomadic life in America won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021. Zhao won Best Director, while Frances McDormand, who played the protagonist in the movie, took home the Best Actress award.
The Hurt Locker, 2008
American filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win Best Director in 2009 for her war drama The Hurt Locker.
Lady Bird, 2017
American writer and director Greta Gerwig’s comedy/drama film starring Saoirse Ronan won five Oscar nominations, including for direction and screenplay. However, it did not win any award.