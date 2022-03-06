English
    Women’s Day 2022: 5 Oscar-nominated films by women directors

    International Women's Day 2022: From Jane Campion's 'The Piano' to Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland', here is a look at critically-acclaimed movies by women.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    International Women’s Day, the day to celebrate amazing women forging their way to success, is almost here. From science and music, women achievers have conquered every possible arena.

    Women have had a deep impact on cinema too. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here is at a look at five critically-acclaimed films by women, which have won prestigious Oscar nominations.

    The Power of the Dog, 2021

    Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in ‘The Power of the Dog’. (Image credit: New Zealand Film Commission) Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in ‘The Power of the Dog’. (Image credit: www.nzfilm.co.nz)

    This Western psychological drama directed and written by Jane Campion received twelve nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in lead roles.

    Close

    The Piano, 1993

    Holly Hunter in ‘The Piano’. (Image credit: aso.gov.au) Holly Hunter in ‘The Piano’. (Image credit: aso.gov.au)

    Another acclaimed Campion film, it earned eight Oscar nominations in March, 1994, including Best Picture and Best Director. Though Campion did not win the Best Director award, she walked home with an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay. Campion was the second woman after Lina Wertmuller to get Best Director nomination.

    Nomadland, 2020

    Frances McDormand in Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomandland’. (Image credit: @nomadlandfilm/Twitter) Frances McDormand in Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomandland’. (Image credit: @nomadlandfilm/Twitter)

    Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s sensitive and poignant portrait of nomadic life in America won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021. Zhao won Best Director, while Frances McDormand, who played the protagonist in the movie, took home the Best Actress award.

    The Hurt Locker, 2008

    Jeremy Renner stars as Sergeant William James in Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘The Hurt Locker’ (Image credit: www.lionsgate.com) Jeremy Renner stars as Sergeant William James in Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘The Hurt Locker’ (Image credit: www.lionsgate.com)

    American filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win Best Director in 2009 for her war drama The Hurt Locker.

    Lady Bird, 2017

    Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ (Image credit: @ladybirdmovie/Twitter) Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ (Image credit: @ladybirdmovie/Twitter)

    American writer and director Greta Gerwig’s comedy/drama film starring Saoirse Ronan won five Oscar nominations, including for direction and screenplay. However, it did not win any award.
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Cinema #international women's day 2022 #movies #Oscars #Women film directors #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 04:08 pm
