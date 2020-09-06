172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|hp-government-considering-to-provide-security-to-kangana-ranaut-cm-5804901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

HP government considering to provide security to Kangana Ranaut: CM

Jairam Thakur said Kangana's sister called him on September 5 and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter.

PTI
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on September 6.

Talking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet, the chief minister said the state government is considering to provide security to Kangana for her Mumbai visit on September 9.

Thakur said Kangana's sister called him on September 5 and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter.

The chief minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, stating that the matter is being investigated. He also refused to say anything on the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Himachal Pradesh #Jairam Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Sanjay Raut

